Mayor dedicates ceremony to veterans

Marlon J. Coleman will be sworn in for a second term as Muskogee’s 50th Mayor Monday at a special ceremony that he is dedicating to local veterans.
“The outcomes of public service are always greater than the person being sworn in or the office being held,” Coleman said. “It is always about the people, helping them to celebrate achievements, but also being their champion for the cause at the time.”
Muskogee is the home to the Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center that provides health care to local veterans. The Veterans Health Administration has recommended the center for closure which could be devastating to the veteran population in Muskogee and the surrounding communities.
“Right now, our biggest objective is saving our VA hospital,” Coleman said. “We service over 52,000 veterans annually out of our VA hospital, and I owe it to our community to defend the rights of veterans to receive primary quality care in Muskogee U.S.A. To that end, I am excited to dedicate my reelection swearing in to our nation’s veterans.”
The ceremony will be held at the Muskogee Civic Center gazebo at 4:30 p.m. City Council members Shirley Hilton-Flanary, and re-elected members Jaime Stout, Tracy Hoos and Ivory Vann will be sworn in at a ceremony at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located on the third floor of City Hall, on the same day.
“We’re excited to continue the important work of municipal governance with our newly elected and re-elected council members,” said Roy Tucker, acting city manager. “The enthusiasm, ideas and insight that they bring, matched with our sitting councilors, will continue to move our city toward greater growth and prosperity.”
The community and members of the local media are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.
