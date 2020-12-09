Mayor delivers State of the City address

Mayor Marlon Coleman highlighted Muskogee's present and future in the annual State of the City address on Wednesday.
Coleman, elected in June as the first African-American mayor of Muskogee, said he felt his election was "a testament to the people of Muskogee being rich with the spirit of unity and diversity."
He also went on to say that as mayor he is "committed to building bridges that unite us, and together we will tear down the walls that divide us."
Coleman focused his speech, presented virtually by the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, on the economic impact to the city of programs in place and those in the planning stage.
One point of interest he brought up was improvement of streets through out the city.
"The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is currently completing a resurfacing project from U.S. 69 from Border Avenue to Peak Boulevard valued at over one million dollars," Coleman said. "And thanks to the voters, we passed a streets improvement plan that will repair over $36 million of neighborhood roads. North 24th Street between Okmulgee and Broadway is partially open to grant residents access to much-needed commerce with the entire project between Broadway and Shawnee Bypass scheduled for completion in the summer of 2021."
Coleman went on to thank the city's partners, the state legislature and Oklahoma's Congressional Delegation in defeating what he called a "jobs killing bypass" of U.S. 69 around the city.
"We are now in discussions to widen U.S. 69 which will be a multimillion dollar improvement for our city." he said.
Coleman said that the highway is the "main corridor through Muskogee that connects Texas to Missouri."
"The city is taking action to clean up abandoned and dilapidated properties along 69 highway so that we can attract new businesses that offer critical needs and services to our city," he said.
Coleman praised the events that were held in the city, such as Jeep Jam and the renovation of Hatbox Event Center. He also talked about helping residents in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"We initiated a program, which is the only one in the state of Oklahoma, to give all of our residents five cloth masks," he said. "How we lead during this pandemic is our defining moment. And we have developed an educational campaign that is very aggressive to encourage our residents to wear their masks — to remind them to wear their masks protects their neighbors."
Coleman said that when he took office, he had a goal of "making Muskogee a place where we can live, work and play."
"Today, reputable builders are constructing 20 new homes per year in our city," he said. "We're also working with other local builders to plat an area that will contain 70 new homes. We have a contract with a retail consulting firm to expand our efforts to include market-rate apartments and new retail along Shawnee Bypass."
Coleman went on to highlight the impact of businesses at the intersection of U.S. 69 and Shawnee Bypass.
"It continues to be a viable market for our city," he said. "With the opening of the new Starbucks and a QuikTrip full-service station, that is the third-highest producing one in all of Oklahoma, that corridor is on its way to being a success for our residents as well as travelers who enjoy 69 Highway."
Coleman said the city has airway, highway, railway and waterway resources that can attract investors to the city. He focused on improvements being made to Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport.
"We're investing monies in our airport to be certain it is a viable, industrial hub that can produce jobs as well as attract investors to invest in this property," he said. "The great flood of 2019 threatened to permanently derail all of the progress that had been made by our Port of Muskogee. But thanks to their leadership team, and in partnership with the City of Muskogee Foundation and our elected officials, the Port is nearly operational.
"It is an entity that serves the rail, barge and other forms of commerce and is a critical source of industrial development here in the city of Muskogee."
Coleman pointed out criminal justice reform that is "critical" to the workforce of the city.
"It's critical to us having a viable workforce with people who deserve a second chance and the opportunity to give back to their communities," he said. "In 2019, we sponsored a free felony expungement program for nonviolent offenders that helped over 300 residents get their lives back on track and give them the second chance that they deserve. With the success of that program, we're developing a new program where at least 20 Muskogee residents every year on an annual basis can have nonviolent felonies expunged so that they can get jobs and be productive citizens with dignity and respect."
Coleman also praised organizations that handed out boxed meals to citizens that were effected economically by COVID-19, the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and the improvements to the public schools in the community.
Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall followed Coleman with a State of the Schools address, updating the audience on the progress of bond construction — focusing on a "topping out party" at Tony Goetz Elementary, Alice Robertson Junior High School and the new football stadium next to Muskogee High School.
"During that time at Tony Goetz, what we did is recognized teachers and staff that would be moving into that building," he said. "You might notice as you drive by Alice Robertson that there's a lot of work that's being done right now. Both of these projects, don't forget, will open brand new next year — so they will be ready to go for the 2021-22 school year.
"The stadium up there on the hill, they just placed the four field lights and can be seen from both sides of the highway. In January, you'll see the bleachers start going up and also the field house will begin to come in out of the ground."
Mendenhall also talked about what's on the horizon for students and staff.
"Right now is a time for us to think outside the box," he said. Our world is changing — education will never, ever be the same — doing virtual education is very important. We're thinking of different ways of engaging and teaching our kids.
"We're never gonna go back to the same. I am actually asking our team to be part of innovation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.