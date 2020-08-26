Mayor Marlon Coleman condemned the “racism and bigotry” and “associated evils” attached to threats sent anonymously to a couple of city councilors and a recent mayoral candidate.
Coleman said he was “disheartened” to learn about the receipt of letters and packages sent anonymously through the U.S. Postal Service to Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed and Councilor Ivory Vann. Both men were elected to serve Ward III, which consists of the Muskogee’s southwest quadrant.
“There are forces at play who would use issues of hatred to divide us when we should be united as one against this evil,” Coleman said during a regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council. “Recent events are proof of an opposition determined to distract us from solving our common problems together — we know Muskogee is better together.”
Coleman’s comments echo those he made while campaigning for mayor during an election cycle pocked at times by divisive advertising distributed through the mail. Because the city ethics rules for its municipal elections are voluntary and unenforceable, those responsible for the content of the ads were able to distribute them without revealing their identities.
Some of those mailers targeted Coleman, who would become Muskogee’s first Black mayor after winning the June 30 runoff election. After Coleman earned a spot in the runoff election with a plurality win in February, anonymous threats have been received by three Black Muskogee men involved in local politics.
A city employee failed in his attempt to prove Vann ineligible to serve by sending suspicious envelopes through the mail. Vann began receiving threatening letters after the city closed an internal investigation of that matter and took disciplinary measures.
Reed recently received a package with a threatening message, and Tracy Cole, who competed in this year’s mayoral race, was targeted by threats sent by text messages. Cole also led a successful initiative petition drive, putting before voters an option to repeal the city charter and change its form of government.
Reed said he has “not heard a word from anybody” about whether police have made any progress with their investigation of these threats. He did, however, say “it is good to have the support of the mayor.”
“It is good to hear him speak out and not be silent,” Reed said. “We don’t want this brushed under the rug in hopes that it will go away, so we are glad to see him address it.”
Coleman said he has no reason to believe any of the threats are connected or “an extension of the election, but in principle the outcome is the same.” He said tactics like these may be used to sow division and distract from more important matters.
“Unfortunately, there are some people who would rather see us divided rather than united,” Coleman said. “Some people outside Muskogee may see us as a baiting station, a place where they can come and start their own divisive movements — it could be possible that some of this has nothing to do with our local community.”
