Muskogee city officials can list plenty of capital projects the city needs — a new police station, a larger family recreation center, new turf at Hatbox ball fields, prepared property for industry.
Such projects might be part of a general obligation bond issue election city council members are pondering. In May, Council members discussed potential bond issue sizes and costs, but took no action.
In a speech earlier this week, Mayor Marlon Coleman discussed the potential of a bond "that will get us where we need to be sooner than later."
He touted a bond as large as 25-years, $77 million.
"We will have public meetings through the rest of the year with your thoughts and ideas: quality of life, infrastructure, public safety and economic development," Coleman said.
He said the city could improve quality of life with "an indoor gymnasium for adults and their families to play ball."
Coleman had earlier said the Muskogee Teen Center, located in a former armory, "is too small to do what we need to do."
"One of the things on the projects list is either adding on to the swim and fitness center or somewhere putting an indoor court so families can play ball," he said. "We're one of the only communities this size that does not have a public gym."
Softball and baseball facilities at Hatbox need to be returfed, Coleman said. "We're competing against smaller communities that don't have the facilities that we have, but all their infields are turfed. It makes it difficult to recruit leagues and tournament play if they're sub par."
The city also needs a new police station, Coleman said. The current police station is in the same 93-year old building that houses City Hall. He said gaps between walls create traps for mold.
"We can't have our police going out to protect and serve and put them in the most raggedy building in all of Muskogee," Coleman said. "The Police Station and City Hall is a building built inside of a building. It used to be an old arena."
Shared space for police and city offices was a concern in 2011, when then-police chief Rex Eskridge said the department needed twice the space it occupies in the municipal building.
Coleman said the city also must find properties for economic development.
"We have to be in the situation as a city that we can work in partnership with the Port of Muskogee to acquire necessary acreage we need that is shovel ready," he said. "With industries looking for a place where they need to be. Why would they look any other place but Muskogee, USA."
Ward IV Council Member Tracy McGee questioned the need for the bond.
"Before we fulfill that, we need to fulfill some of the open work orders we have out, like the CIP," she said, referring to sales tax-funded projects voters approved in 2014 and 2019.
McGee said the 2014 CIP is set to return to the voters in 2024 for an extension.
"I just don't think the timing of the bond is now," she said. "We do have issues with our facilities, but I think we have the opportunity to lease half of Arrowhead Mall for that space. It will allow us to utilize the space."
The city could then put a long-term comprehensive plan together, she said.
"I think we need to vet it real well before we make that kind of decision," McGee said. "I think October is too early to rush and get it done."
Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout said a CIP extension might not be enough to cover what's needed "to fix and bring the facilities and buildings up to date."
She said the city should hold public meetings to hear from citizens before setting any bond issue.
"If we're going to ask citizens to pass this bond issue, we need their input on what things, besides streets and infrastructure, need attention — what things they would like to see fixed or improved," Stout said.
Coleman said the city must discuss the 2024 CIP renewal as well as the potential bond issue.
"Look what we've been able to do with the little we have," he said. "How do we use that going forward to match up with the bond to get more done sooner?"
Coleman said the city also must talk with community partners, such as public school districts, industries, businesses and the City of Muskogee Foundation.
Council members discussed having the bond election as early as October, which would require notice to the county election board by Aug. 1.
Coleman said such decisions might not be made in time to set an October election.
"We're still compiling data, we're still getting cost estimates," he said. "And I think while we're doing that, we need to have that discussion with our partners."
