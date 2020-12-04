Mayor hosts city Christmas tree ceremony

A Christmas tree cast a purple glow over Muskogee Civic Center Plaza as several dozen people showed up for Friday night's city Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Ashley Lester, who came with her mother, said she's looking forward to Christmas.
"With all this stuff going on, we need spirit," she said.
Mayor Marlon Coleman called Muskogee a "city of joy" as he flicked the switch to illuminate the tree.
"We are a city of love and we are a city of light," he said.
Suzie Buck said she wanted to be a part of the city's spirit.
"The mayor was talking about joy and happiness in our town," Buck said. "We don't quit living because there's COVID."
Her husband, Wayne Buck, said the lighting was a way to bring the community together.
Their daughter, Heather Buck, said, "we all have to be a part."
Once the tree was lit, Coleman walked among the crowd and gave out bagged balls of hot chocolate.
"I don't give a hot chocolate," the mayor's retort at a recent city council meeting, has become somewhat of a catchphrase around town.
On Friday, Coleman said, "The mayor actually does give a hot chocolate, okay?"
He said he had enough to give nearly everyone two helpings.
Although the tree lighting and hot chocolate giveaway were the only planned events. Santa Claus paid a visit, posing for selfies with visitors and taking impromptu toy requests.
Nearly all the those attending the tree lighting wore masks. City councilors adopted a 60-day mask mandate on Nov. 23. The measure requires masks at outdoor gatherings with more than two people from different households. Exceptions are made for restaurants and home businesses.
Coleman expressed assurance that the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the mandate, will not last much longer.
"We are on a quest as we go forward in the midst of COVID-19 to be certain to remind our residents that COVID is not the end of life," Coleman said. "COVID is not permanent. It is only temporary. The masks we wear are to keep people safe. But one day we will unmask. One way we will go back to normal smiles."
He asked people to "start preparing your minds now."
"When we get to that point, the holiday cheer we spread in December will become a part of our natural personality," he said.
