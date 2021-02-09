Mayor Marlon Coleman has set a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. He will discuss the tragedy of Feb. 2 with an update on the current circumstances and what’s going on in the city. Coleman will discuss the topics below in depth:
• Where we are today dealing with the tragedy?
• How do we move forward as a community?
• Best way to support the family.
• Responding to the needs of first responders.
