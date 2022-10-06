Mayor proclaims October Manufacturing Month

In celebration of National Manufacturing Month, Mayor Marlon Coleman has issued a proclamation, declaring the Month of October as “Manufacturing Month” in Muskogee.
"The manufacturing sector is the strongest arm to our complete city module for being a live, work, and play community," Coleman said. "Our manufacturers invest billions of infrastructure and job creation dollars into our local community giving stability to families and the local economy. Darla Heller, along with the complete leadership of the City of Muskogee, support our manufacturing industries and proudly recognize October as manufacturing month in the City of Muskogee."
The entire month of October will be used to highlight and show appreciation for manufacturing in Muskogee. The importance and impact of these manufacturers will be showcased through awareness of who they are, visiting classrooms across the county to explore careers, bringing attention to resources for careers, and tours of local facilities to eager students.
On Thursday, Indian Capital Technology Center, Port of Muskogee, and the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 23rd annual Business & Industry Banquet and Awards Ceremony, where businesses in the area are celebrated for their impact to Muskogee and awarded for their accomplishments this past year.
On Oct. 18, the Port of Muskogee is collaborating with manufacturers in Muskogee to visit over 700 ninth graders in the county. There will be over 60 volunteers to assist this event to build connections to future employees as they do hands-on activities and get to know the post-secondary education pathways to the industry.
For more information on “Manufacturing Month” in Muskogee or the Work Ready Day with Muskogee County public schools, contact Darla Heller, deputy director Workforce Development, Port of Muskogee, (918) 682-7887 or email darla@muskogeeport.com.
