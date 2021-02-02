Mayor: 'Remain calm, pray'

Residents awoke Tuesday to news about an early morning shooting in a southeast Muskogee neighborhood that left six people dead and a seventh in critical condition.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said he learned about the deadly shootings at about 5 a.m., when he and other elected officials were alerted to the news by City Manager Mike Miller. The shootings occurred about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at 903 Indiana St.
"This is a tragedy like our community has not seen for decades," Coleman said. "We have five babies with unlimited potential who are no longer with us — it's hard to put in words, but this is just a horror for the family and for our community."
Police found Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, outside the house when they responded to reports of multiple shots fired. He was arrested and is being held in connection with the mass homicides.
Inside the house police found a man and four children who were dead, and a fifth child died after being transported to a Tulsa hospital. A woman at the house was transported to the hospital, where she was being treated for life-threatening injuries. She is the mother of the children.
"It's hard to comprehend the loss of five young children in this manner — there is no way to quantify this loss adequately with words," Coleman said. "There is a suspect in custody, but that doesn't restore the lives that were lost."
Coleman urged "residents to remain calm and pray for one another."
He said the deadly shootings serve as a reminder of the need "to be more proactive as a community, to look for ways to invest in families and prevent tragedies like this from happening."
