Mayor seeks to renovate city

Muskogee must upgrade its civic center, library, youth center, police department and other facilities, Mayor Marlon Coleman said.
The city also must clear dilapidated structures, upgrade its water and storm sewer system and build a new veterans museum.
Coleman cited such needs during a Wednesday news conference at Muskogee Civic Center. He then challenged voters to answer a question:
"How much are you willing to pay for what we know you deserve," Coleman said. "Milk is up. Eggs are up. Bread is up. But talk is still cheap. You cannot make repairs and construction we need unless all of us are willing to pay the cost."
Such costs do not need to come out of the city budget, he said "because that budget is minimum at best."
"It does mean we have to partner with the City of Muskogee Foundation so we don't have tumbleweeds in the streets with $180 million in the bank and raise money together under a matching program, where we give the citizens of Muskogee what they deserve."
Coleman said he will meet with the council and staff soon "to think long and hard about the visionary leadership to get things done."
He said a half-cent sales tax voters approved years ago is set to expire in 2025.
"We have to find a way to match that tax in a way we did with the streets project where we could have a residual source of income for generations to come," he said. "That money can be used to renovate the buildings that can be renovated and tear down the ones that cannot."
The city must address water and storm sewer systems.
"The residents of Muskogee should not be in fear every time there is a heavy rain," Coleman said. "Something under the ground is broken. At the rate that some communities retain water, it is obvious that underground drainage lines are broken, outdated and must be replaced sooner rather than later. Underground water projects are not sexy, and they can easily exceed tens of millions of dollars."
Coleman said the city is working with funding partners to find a temporary home for the police department while exploring how to build a newer permanent home.
He said the 60-year-old Civic Center "must either be torn down, rebuilt, or undergo a massive renovation, not 20 years from now, but right now."
Muskogee Youth Center, a former armory that dates to the Franklin Roosevelt administration, has undergone all the renovations it could stand, Coleman said.
"I will be asking council and staff to join me in supporting construction of a new indoor recreation facility that will not just be a safe space for teens, but also a safe space for their parents," he said. "The Muskogee Economic Development team, under the leadership of the Muskogee Development Authority, is in discussion with a developer for a large entertainment venue to be built in Muskogee, USA. This will be multimillion project exceeding $10 million that will serve primary young adult families."
Also, Coleman said renovating the Roxy Theater, Three Rivers Museum and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame could "easily exceed $5 million."
He said Oklahoma Department of Transportation plans to widen U.S. 69.
"But we cannot celebrate a brand new highway and settle for dilapidation along this corridor," he said. "Let me serve notice as the mayor, if you don't clean up your mess, we will clean it up for you."
Coleman cited the need to move the USS Batfish from its current site to Three Forks Harbor.
"Our veterans deserve a quality monument and a museum that parallels the service and sacrifice they have provided," Coleman said. "We will find the resources with our partners at the federal and state level to float the USS Batfish to its new home at Three Forks Harbor and begin phases to design a Batfish Memorial Museum that will rival museums such as the World War II museum in New Orleans. It will be a multimillion dollar effort to honor our veterans."
City Manager Mike Miller said the city has no specific plan on how to address needs Coleman mentioned.
"The council would have to put that together as a group," he said. "If there's going to be a request for additional funds, that would have to be a council action."
He said the city has a list of needed facility improvements, which they discussed with Coleman earlier this week.
"Everything he said about our facilities is true," Miller said. "We've got a whole lot of buildings that are old and were built in a time when the city chose to invest in those buildings. And we haven't done that in 50, 60, 70 years and all that is showing its age."
