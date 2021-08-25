Mayor to address Muskogee County Democrats

Mayor Marlon Coleman will address Muskogee County Democrats at their August meeting. Mayor Coleman was scheduled to speak in June, but encountered a scheduling conflict. He will inform the group on matters involving Muskogee citizens and the growth of the community. Muskogee County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Masks will be mandatory for this meeting, and social distancing will be observed.
Information: Judy Ross Moore, Muskogee County Democratic Party chair, (918) 685-2219 or email jamoore@crosstel.net.
