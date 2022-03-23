Muskogee Mayor Marlon J. Coleman will greet the public at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss the status of recent developments in healthcare in the Muskogee area. Special guest Michelle Keeling, Saint Francis Hospital administrator, will be available for comments and questions, as well.
Saint Francis Health System recently announced a $150 million investment in their Muskogee location and a $2.7 million litigation settlement to benefit Muskogee, while the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has recommended closure of the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, both of which could significantly impact health care in Muskogee.
The public event will be held at the parking lot gazebo at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St. In the event of inclement weather, it will be moved inside.
