Christmas cards sent by Marlon Coleman to Muskogee households in December caught the attention of one voter — not for the message conveyed, but for the content it lacked.
Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee, who is challenging Coleman for the mayoral post in the Feb. 8 election, said there was no declaration anywhere on the card telling voters who paid for it. McGee said cards were addressed to the "citizen's household name or current voter."
"I have confirmed ... no city funds were used to pay for this mailer, thus removing any defense that he was able to send this mailer in his official capacity as Mayor but rather must have been sent as a candidate," McGee states in an ethics complaint. "It would be misleading for him to claim that this mailer was not politically motivated since most Christmas cards do not include a reminder that the election is February 8."
McGee filed the complaint pursuant to policies adopted by Muskogee City Council, asking City Attorney Roy Tucker to investigate the allegations and report his findings before Election Day. Her complaint includes an alleged violation that would have occured before changes to state campaign finance laws that made them applicable to municipal candidates in Muskogee took effect.
Coleman said the Christmas card was printed and mailed using funds contributed by supporters of his campaign. The $2,174 expense — paid to Target Marketing on Jan. 11 — is identified in a campaign finance report filed this week. The mayor said he believed there was no need to include a statement on a Christmas card because there was no solicitation of votes.
"It was a Christmas card, and I think that is why the printer didn't catch it — normally they catch everything," Coleman said. "But from the bottom of my heart, I believe this complaint — this rush to judgment right before the election — was motivated purely by personal political reasons."
Coleman acknowledged the reference to the election date could create a perception among voters that the Christmas card was campaign mail. If that was the case, he said, the requisite statement of funding would have be proper.
"Every other piece of mail has that notice — this was an oversight that won't be repeated," Coleman said. "The intent of the card was to wish everyone a Merry Christmas without political overtures — if the date of the election was offensive to anyone, I apologize."
McGee said the platform of her campaign is accountability and transparency. When a voter asked about the Christmas card, McGee said she had a "duty to investigate it and bring it to light."
"As a leader you step up and you do what you've got to do what's right," McGee said. "You investigate it, and just so happened, he didn't comply."
McGee said there must be transparency and accountability in order for Muskogee to succeed. She believes there have been times in the past when the failure to adhere to those principles has held the city back.
"A lot of times someone won't stand up and do what's right — tell the truth about issues," McGee said. "I'm just the opposite — I'm going to speak, and ... be transparent and accountable to the citizens ..., and show them ..., someone can be honest and open and have our citizens' best interest at heart."
City Attorney Roy Tucker said he anticipates he will be able to complete his investigation before city councilors meet for their next regular meeting on Feb. 7.
