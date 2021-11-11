Mayor Marlon Coleman drew a challenger during the final hours of the three-day filing period that closed Wednesday for candidates competing for five Muskogee City Council posts open for the Feb. 8 election.
Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee said she decided "at the last minute" to declare her candidacy in the 2022 mayoral contest after several people approached her about the opportunity. She credited Coleman for her foray into local politics two years ago and said there is nothing personal about her decision.
"Several people approached me and asked if I would throw my hat in the race. I thought I would give it a try and step up," McGee said. "I am running for the people, and if I happen not to win I still have two more years where I'm at right now."
Coleman, who began putting up campaign signs before sunset Wednesday, said he was not surprised about drawing a last-minute challenger. The first-term mayor said the city has accomplished a lot during the past couple of years, and he would like to build upon those during a second term.
"We have got a lot accomplished but there is work that needs to be continued, there's a lot of positive energy in Muskogee right now," Coleman said. "We've got industrial economic investment like we've never had, we've got an opportunity to put new housing construction in place — it's a wonderful time for Muskogee, and I hope voters will let me continue my work of service."
In addition to the mayoral contest, a four-way race took shape for the Ward I post up for election on Feb. 8. Shirley Hilton-Flanary, Ricky Epperson, Misty Leigh Shelton and Jack Reavis will compete for the post being vacated by Ward I Councilor Evelyn Hibbs.
Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout will compete against Dale D. Boots Jr., who has competed as a candidate in Ward III during past elections. Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann will seek a third term while fending off a challenge being mounted by Melody Cranford.
Ward IV Councilor Tracy Hoos drew three challengers for a post to which he was appointed in 2020 after Coleman was elected as mayor — a fourth candidate, Edwyna Synar, withdrew. Hoos will compete against Tracy Cole, who campaigned in 2020 for mayor, Stanley Perkins and Mark Hughes for a four-year term.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to contest candidacies or withdraw from the election. Muskogee residents who are eligible to vote must be registered by Jan. 14 in order to cast a ballot in the Feb. 8 nonpartisan election.
