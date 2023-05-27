A new food store in southwest Muskogee and a second QuikTrip on were among anticipated developments Mayor Marlon Coleman touted in a speech Friday.
Coleman announced Dollar General is in the design phase for a new southwest Muskogee store, which will include groceries.
"We have had food desert problems, particularly in the southwest part of Muskogee," Coleman said.
Food deserts are parts of a community where people have trouble getting affordable, nutritious food.
Some area Dollar General stores, including one on South York Street and one in Fort Gibson, have added fresh produce and other healthy food sections.
"If you look at some of their newer stores across the state, most of the stores have rebranded so their communities can know they're not just into batteries or deodorant, but they also carry groceries," Coleman said. "That's a good thing for the southwest part of Muskogee."
Coleman also announced QuikTrip is 90 percent through a design phase for a second convenience store at York Street and Shawnee.
"Our QuikTrip at Highway 69 and Shawnee is one of the top producing QuikTrips in the state of Oklahoma," he said. "They are a multi-million dollar driver for the city of Muskogee."
Four planned new restaurants are among other developments. Coleman said Church's Chicken is building a fast food place on West Okmulgee Avenue. Pizza Hut, which closed its restaurant on Shawnee Bypass, is building a smaller facility at Cherokee Street and Okmulgee. A new Olive Garden is set to be built and a new Whataburger already is in construction on Shawnee Bypass, Coleman said.
"All those are set to open in 2023," Coleman said.
The Port of Muskogee expects to make two industrial development announcements later this year, Coleman said.
"Those announcements will yield a couple hundred new jobs here in Muskogee," he said. "When we talk about industrial development, it's always interesting that people who talk about the need to have a resurgence of heavy industry jobs are outside of the age range to be able to work those jobs. When we look at what's going on across the country, those jobs are technology driven. So you might need larger buildings but much fewer workers."
Port economic development efforts had 11 projects with an effect of $27 million and 351 new jobs in 2022, Coleman said.
"Housing is going up all over Muskogee now," he said. "Forty new homes are going up on South Country Club and they are selling."
Another developer is planning homes on the southwest side of Muskogee, he said.
Coleman said Casey's restaurant at Arline and U.S. 69 will not have to relocate when the highway is widened to seven lanes.
"That's good news because that's a walking site for many people who walk to that grocery store," he said.
