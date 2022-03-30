McAlister chosen as Woman of Distinction

Barbara McAlister has been selected as the Soroptimist International of Muskogee 2022 Woman of Distinction. She has had an impressive international musical career and now uses her talent to help young vocalists develop their talents.
In McAlister’s honor, Soroptimist International of Muskogee has made a $500 donation to her charity of choice, Mended Little Hearts, which provides hope and support to “the littlest heart patients of all” and their families. Congenital heart defects are the number one type of birth defects in the U.S.
McAlister graduated from Oklahoma City University with a Bachelor of Music Degree in Voice and ventured to Hollywood for the next nine years. She performed with the Santa Fe Opera and Sacramento Music Theatre Company and appeared with the first National Tour of “The Sound of Music.” “Climb Every Mountain” has long been her credo.
Winning one of opera’s most coveted prizes, The Loren Zachary Award, took her to Germany and launched her career as an international dramatic mezzo soprano. For the next decade, she performed in Repertory Opera Houses across Germany and often appeared in guest solo roles.
McAlister continued the next decade of her career based in New York City as a member of the Metropolitan Opera “Extra” Chorus, which allowed her to perform solo roles around the country and the world. She has appeared at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, New York Grand Opera in Central Park, the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., as well as, Spain, Portugal, France, Monte Carlo and Hong Kong.
During this time, she often returned to Oklahoma to perform. She could be heard in the Cherokee Amphitheatre in “The Trail of Tears” as well as “Mountain Windsong.”
In 2009, McAlister came home to Muskogee and has invested significant time as a vocal and fine arts instructor for the Cherokee Nation, as well as for private students in the area. She pioneered a scholarship program that, through the support of her tribe, provides voice lessons at no cost to Cherokee citizens of all ages. With her guidance, her students have successfully auditioned for professional operas and obtained scholarships to university programs.
She has been the recipient of numerous awards, which include The Oklahoma Governor’s Arts Award, Cherokee Medal of Honor, Women in American History, Bare Bones Living Legend and induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
