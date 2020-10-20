McAlister's Deli to open Friday

McAlister's Deli® will open its doors in Muskogee at 605 W. Shawnee Bypass at 10 a.m. Friday. McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.
McAlister’s and the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to join in celebrating the new restaurant opening with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
“We are thrilled to bring the genuine hospitality and convenient service to the local community in Muskogee,” said Adam Saxton, owner of McAlister’s in Muskogee. “Guests can enjoy delicious meals in our restaurant or at home with to-go, pickup window and delivery options available.”
McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the new McAlister’s app and rewards program. Download and sign up today for a free tea.
McAlister’s Deli in Muskogee will serve guests daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Information: (918) 816-4003, or visit the McAlister's Deli – Muskogee Facebook page.
