McDonald’s offering free breakfast to students April 6 to kick off state testing

State testing is fast approaching, and McDonald’s is making sure students start their day on a healthy note by offering free breakfast on April 6, in Green Country. Students in third through eighth grade accompanied by a parent or guardian, and teachers with valid school ID, may stop by any participating McDonald’s and pick up a balanced meal to prepare for the big day.
The free breakfast offer consists of fruit and maple oatmeal, apple slices, and choice of 1% low fat milk or an Honest Kids® Apple Juice for students and choice of Egg McMuffin® or fruit and maple oatmeal, apple slices, and any size hot or iced drip coffee for teachers.
Numerous studies have shown that students who eat breakfast on the morning of a standardized test score significantly higher than those who do not have breakfast.
To redeem the offer, students should visit a participating McDonald’s with a parent or guardian, and teachers should present a valid teacher/school identification. One breakfast per person, and the offer is available for in-restaurant pickup only from 6-9 a.m. April 6. Participating restaurants will follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Masks will be required in the restaurants and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
