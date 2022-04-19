McDonald’s offers free breakfast to students to kick off state testing

Students and teachers can get their state testing started on the right foot with free breakfast from participating McDonald’s. On Wednesday, students in third through eighth grade accompanied by a parent or guardian, and teachers with valid school ID in Muskogee and Fort Gibson will be eligible for this offer.

The free breakfast, from 6-9 a.m., consists of choice of Egg McMuffin® or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, apple slices, and choice of 1% low fat milk or an Honest Kids® Appley Ever After® Apple Juice Drink or small Minute Maid® Orange Juice. This offer is dine-in only and not available in the drive-thru or with McDelivery or Mobile Order and Pay. One free breakfast per student accompanied by a parent or guardian or school district employee who presents proper ID. Group redemptions are not permitted. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video