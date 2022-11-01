McDonald's teams up with AFJROTC students to honor veterans

Camaraderie. Respect. And burgers and fries from McDonald’s. Students from several area high schools will participate in a shared lunches at their neighborhood McDonald’s with local veterans on various dates through Veterans Day.
The first shared meal will be in Muskogee, with veterans from Muskogee VFW Post 474 The Canteen and AFJROTC students from Muskogee High School on 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the McDonald’s Restaurant,140 W. Shawnee Bypass.
Additional lunches are scheduled in Tulsa, Jenks, Sand Springs and Broken Arrow.
The events were arranged by local McDonald’s restaurant owner/operators, who will provide complimentary meals to all participants.
“Our veterans have witnessed monumental events in American history. Their experiences should be shared with others,” said Bob Wagner, III, president of the Green Country McDonald’s Association. “We wanted to facilitate a chance for our students to learn and appreciate the sacrifices our military personnel and their families have made in service to our country. There is no better way to do this than over a meal where our future leaders can meet and show their respect to the men and women who fought to preserve our way of life.”
The conversations between the students and veterans will cover a wide range of topics. Veterans will share their individual experiences; describe what to expect upon enlistment; discuss volunteer opportunities and how to support family members of deployed service members, and life after military service. The students will have an opportunity to pay respect to these remarkable men and women and forge new and lasting relationships.
