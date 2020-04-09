McDonald’s Restaurants throughout the Green Country will honor the first responders on Friday with Hotcakes for Heroes.
All first responders will be invited to their local McDonald’s for complimentary hotcakes either as a carry-out order or through the drive-thru.
Some of the owner/operators will be delivering hotcakes to various locations personally, including Matt and Mary Baldwin, the owner of the McDonald’s restaurants in Muskogee, who will deliver 120 orders of hotcakes to the employees at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee at 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.