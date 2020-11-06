Jurors empaneled this week in a federal criminal case found Jimcy McGirt guilty on Friday of committing sex crimes against a 4-year-old child in Indian Country following a three-day trial.
McGirt, 71, was convicted in 1997 for crimes related to same acts by a jury in Wagoner County, where he was tried by the state for first-degree rape by instrumentation, lewd molestation and forcible sodomy. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned those convictions after determining the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation still exist for purposes of federal criminal law.
In most instances, states lack jurisdictional authority to prosecute crimes committed by — or against — Native Americans when the criminal acts take place on a reservation. Both McGirt and his victim, his ex-wife's granddaughter, are members of the Seminole Nation, and he committed the crimes at a home in Broken Arrow, which is located within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation boundaries defined by 1860s-era treaties.
Federal prosecutors framed their case around the testimony of McGirt's victim, her mother, grandmother and an expert witness. The victim, who is now 28 years old, recounted for jurors the sexual abuse that took place 24 years earlier while her grandmother was at work and she was alone with McGirt.
McGirt's lawyers advanced the defense of their client by attempting to discredit the witnesses and advancing the possibility that the crimes were committed by a person other than than McGirt. A pretrial motion presents information that indicates similar accusations were made against the boyfriend of a now-deceased aunt in an effort to remove him from the house.
After McGirt's state conviction and life sentence without parole was overturned on July 9, evidence was presented to a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma. Federal prosecutors said the grand jury on Aug. 18 returned a criminal indictment alleging two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.
U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester of the Eastern District of Oklahoma said all three charges set in the indictment were based on the same facts that produced the state convictions. He said while "prosecuting decades-old cases are difficult at best ..., the prosecution team along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation demonstrated tenacity and commitment to the federal government’s trust responsibility in Indian Country."
“Today’s verdict is a result of a courageous victim who for the sake of justice was willing to once again relive the horrific acts the defendant perpetrated against her over 24 years ago," Kuester said. "Her strength is a powerful testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit and a great example for us all.”
FBI Special Agent in Charge Melissa Godbold described the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn McGirt's state conviction as "a precedent-setting case" as it relates "to the FBI's work in Indian Country." The jurors' verdict on Friday, she said, "shows that the FBI’s commitment to seeking justice for the victims will never change, no matter the court, no matter the venue.”
A sentencing hearing for McGirt will be scheduled once a pre-sentence report is completed.
