Muskogee County Health Department will provide drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Honor Heights Park on Monday morning and afternoon, according to a release from State Representative Avery Frix.
The testing will be by appointment only. Those looking to schedule an appointment must be 18 years of age or older and fulfill one of two criteria:
Displaying COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever of 100.4 degrees or greater, a cough, or a shortness of breath, or have been in direct contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.
To schedule an appointment, call (918) 912-2160 before 4:30 p.m. Friday, the release states.
"Basically, what they’re doing is they’re asking people to call in advance that phone number — they've supposedly got that line dedicated to scheduling appointments," Frix said. "So if you meet 18 years or older and one of those other criteria they’ll say come to the park and they’ll give you a time slot. They’re trying to do that so they don’t have 100 people show up at 9 o’clock in the morning."
Frix said the Muskogee County Health Department chose Honor Heights Park for a measure of open air safety.
"My understanding is they just tried to find an open location and this seemed to be the best spot they could find," Frix said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.