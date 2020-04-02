Muskogee County Health Department will provide drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Honor Heights Park on Monday morning and afternoon, said MCHD Regional Director Jill Larcade.
The testing will be by appointment only. Those looking to schedule an appointment must be 18 years of age or older and fulfill one of two criteria: display COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever of 100.4 degrees or greater, a cough, or shortness of breath, or have been in direct contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.
To schedule an appointment, call (918) 912-2160 before 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the department. One person per household will be tested.
Larcade said Monday would represent the beginning of expanded testing as more supplies become available.
"This is the first round, and we are anticipating being able to do more testing in the near future," Larcade said. "We're getting more test kits in. As our supplies to test increase, we should be relaxing our restrictions on people needing to test."
In fact, testing restrictions have already relaxed slightly, Larcade said. She cited an expansion of testing to anyone showing symptoms or in direct contact with a positive case, versus testing only vulnerable populations such as seniors and the immunocompromised.
"We should be able to do more testing, which we're excited to do," Larcade said.
MCHD will use Honor Heights Park to perform the appointed tests thanks to an already established emergency plan, Larcade said.
"That has been our emergency plan from the start. It gives us better traffic control and allows people to drive through and get it done," Larcade said. "We tested this during mass screenings and flu shot distribution."
What to do
