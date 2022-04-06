Muskogee County Health Department’s Mobile Wellness Unit visited the New Tech at Cherokee Elementary School after-school program last week. Students were able to tour the mobile fleet, which consists of a fifth-wheel travel trailer and clinic van.
“It was an amazing experience at Cherokee Elementary. The excitement on the children's faces really highlighted the unlimited possibilities of health care becoming more accessible through our mobile efforts,” said Jeremy Colbert, MCHD health equity specialist.
The trailers are equipped to facilitate full clinic services for women’s exams, pediatric well-checks, sports physicals, and other public health programs. There is a built-in reception area, generator, satellite dish and wheelchair lift, among other features. The vans are designed for less invasive medical visits and to facilitate other public health programs.
“Our Mobile Wellness Unit team has been hard at work bringing COVID-19 vaccinations and testing to local neighborhoods, schools, and organizations. In the near future, we look forward to bringing more clinic services to our communities,” Colbert said.
A calendar of scheduled Mobile Wellness Unit stops can be viewed by visiting: Oklahoma.gov/health/MobileWellness. To request a visit to your community within Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, Muskogee or Sequoyah counties, contact: Jeremy Colbert, (918) 912-2158, or by email: Jeremy.Colbert@health.ok.gov.
