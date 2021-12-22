McIntosh County assessor warns of scam

McIntosh County Assessor Trina Williams is warning area residents of a possible scam.
A resident brought into her office an official-looking letter warning the resident of the possibility that the home's warranty "may be expiring or have already expired."
"She was pretty sure it wasn’t from us but wanted to double check just in case," Williams said. "On my Facebook, on some of the ones that have been shared, I've had a couple of other people have said they have gotten the same thing."
Williams went on to say that when some people receive those letters, it frightens them.
"People get those and it just scares them," she said. "It looks authentic and looks like something that would come from us. People get concerned."
She also added that anyone can get public information from the assessor's office.
"By statute, the county is required by law to sell our 'public' information to anyone who requests it," Williams said. "Unfortunately, we cannot control what they do with that information, and this is a prime example of the use of such information."
And from the sound of Williams' voice, she sounds as though she's against that statute.
"We fought that several years ago," she said. "And we were fighting what price we had to pay because it's all done electronically now, so it only takes a few minutes. But all you would have to do is email me and say you would like to purchase the records from McIntosh County and send me a thumb drive, or ftp site where I can email that information to you, all I can charge you is $50 by statute."
While some residents will believe that this is a truthful document, Williams said the woman that brought it to her attention was skeptical.
"This lady just brought it into my office and asked me about it," Williams said. "She felt like it was not anything, but she just wanted to bring it to my attention. So I asked her if I could take a picture of it and post it, and she let me."
Williams said that her office does send out lots of forms around this time of year.
"We do send out forms all December and January," she said. "We send out renditions like business personal renditions, ag renditions, mobile home renditions…but it all says 'Office of McIntosh County Assessor.' We all statewide have to send out the same forms."
