McIntosh County Democratic Party will hold their Bi-annual County Party Elections on April 3. The convention will be held at the Checotah Senior Citizens Center at 2 p.m. County party officers as well as precinct officers will be elected at this convention. Any person who is a registered Democratic Party member who resides within the county is eligible to participate.
McIntosh County Democratic Party to hold elections
- Submitted by McIntosh County Democratic Party
