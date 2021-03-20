McIntosh County Democratic Party will hold their Bi-annual County Party Elections on April 3. The convention will be held at the Checotah Senior Citizens Center at 2 p.m. County party officers as well as precinct officers will be elected at this convention. Any person who is a registered Democratic Party member who resides within the county is eligible to participate.

