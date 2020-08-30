McIntosh County Democrats will be having an Open Air General Meeting for members at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Pavillion in the Sports Complex. Members need to bring a chair and wear a mask. The group will be physically distancing and using techniques that will help everyone from potentially being a risk to each other as the pandemic is surging in McIntosh County. 

