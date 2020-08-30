McIntosh County Democrats will be having an Open Air General Meeting for members at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Pavillion in the Sports Complex. Members need to bring a chair and wear a mask. The group will be physically distancing and using techniques that will help everyone from potentially being a risk to each other as the pandemic is surging in McIntosh County.
editor's pick topical
McIntosh County Democrats to meet
- Submitted by McIntosh County Democrats
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
age 72, died Wednesday August 26, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be 1 pm Monday August 31, 2020 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1-8 pm.
76, Hairdresser, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
74, Vocational Training Instructor, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spiro man killed, Fort Gibson man injured in collision
- Man hospitalized after being stabbed by son
- Man charged with five rapes freed from jail
- Muskogee man injured while racing on west side street
- Fort Gibson woman, two others injured in collision
- UPDATE: Muskogee man dies from gunshot wound
- Band director fulfills dream
- Simmons wins Muskogee County sheriff's race
- A Rougher’s own rally: Offensive lineman fulfilling hopes staff had
- GOP elects Simmons as sheriff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.