Precinct Elections and McIntosh County Democratic Party Convention will be held April 8.
Precinct Elections will convene at 2 p.m. at the Jim Lucas Public Library in Checotah, with the County Convention taking place immediately following.
This is your opportunity to lift your voice and share in the democratic process of electing leaders to lead the party forward.
Precinct officers are the most local level of the party structure, and you can play a vital role in your community. County officers and delegates will have a voting position at both the District and State Conventions, which will be held later this spring and summer.
