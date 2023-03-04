McIntosh County Democratic Party will hold their regularly scheduled General Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. They will meet at the Jim Lucas Public Library, 626 W. Gentry Ave., Checotah.
McIntosh County Democrats to meet
- Submitted by McIntosh County Democrats
