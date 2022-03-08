McIntosh County Democratic Party will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. April 30, at the Checotah Community Center, 611 N. Broadway. The event is an opportunity for 2022 Democratic candidates to introduce themselves to their constituency. Refreshments will be served.
All Democratic candidates who will appear on the McIntosh County ballot are invited to attend.
Madison Horn, candidate for U.S. Senate, has confirmed her appearance at the event.
