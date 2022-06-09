McIntosh County GOP to host candidate forum

McIntosh County GOP is hosting a House Districts 13 and 15 candidate forum in conjunction with a candidate fair at 6 p.m. June 18 at the Eufaula VFW.
House District 13 candidates who have been confirmed include Brian Jackson, Carlisa Rogers, Steve White and Neil Hays.
House District 15 candidates who have been invited to the forum are District 15 State Representative Randy Randleman, who has not confirmed, and his opponent Angie Brinlee.
There will be approximately 20 candidates present in all for the public to mingle with and to hear speak along with prize drawings from local merchants and candidates throughout the event.
The forum will be from 7-8:30 p.m. with the fair running one hour prior to the forum and approximately one hour after.
Also invited to the forum are U.S. House District 2 candidates John Bennett, Clint Johnson, Pamela Gordon, David Derby, Dustin Roberts, Avery Frix, Johnny Teehee and Josh Brecheen. Also set to appear are State Senator Natham Dahn, U.S. Senate candidates Jackson Lahmeyer and Luke Holland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.