McIntosh County man counted among 13 new COVID-19 deaths

Oklahoma's COVID-19 death toll continued to climb Wednesday as the state's test positivity rate of 11.8% last week ranked third highest in the nation, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 980 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 87,199 confirmed cases. The agency reported 13 new deaths — two were identified during the past 24 hours — for a cumulative total of 1,031 COVID-19 patients who have died since early March.
The deaths reported as part of the agency's advisory on Wednesday included:
• One in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Garfield County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
• One in McIntosh County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Noble County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Four in Tulsa County, one male in the 18 - 35 age group, one female in the 36 - 49 age group and two males in the 65 or older age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 87,199
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,116,829
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,217,581
**Currently Hospitalized 628
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 6,449
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,031
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at 7 a.m. Sept. 30, 2020. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.