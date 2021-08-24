McIntosh County man drowns in Lake Eufaula

A McIntosh County man was found drowned in Lake Eufaula by a boater over the weekend, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Robert Leland Starr Jr., 49, of Eufaula, was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately 195 yards west of the north end of E Street in Eufaula.
According to OHP, the drowning happened at approximately 10:25 a.m. Sunday. Starr was spotted in the water by a boater. Recovery of Starr's body was made by the Marine Enforcement Division in approximately 2 feet of water. Starr was not wearing a personal flotation device, the report states.
