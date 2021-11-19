A Checotah man who was partially ejected from a vehicle in a collision died at the scene, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
According to OHP, Christopher Hill, 47, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday on Texanna Road in McIntosh County when the crash happened. Hill was driving eastbound when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road. The vehicle then overturned 3/4 time striking some trees and coming to rest. Hill, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and pinned, the report states.
