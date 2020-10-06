As of this advisory, there are 93,346 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 11 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
There have been 25 deaths in Muskogee County.
One in McIntosh County, one male in the 65 or older age group, bringing the county death toll to seven.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Cleveland County, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Le Flore County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one female and one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
There are 1,066 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 93,346
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,186,715
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,294,532
**Currently Hospitalized 699
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 6,816
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,066
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Oct. 6.
