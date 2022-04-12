A search continues for a 4-year-old boy reported missing from his home near Checotah on Monday, a McIntosh County Sheriff's Office dispatcher confirmed Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office released the following alert on Monday: "The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department is currently conducting a search for Zaiven Wyatt Houke (Age 4) who went missing from his residence located near the community of Emerald Bay, west of Checotah. Zaiven is 3’6” tall, weighs approx. 50 pounds, hazel eyes and blonde hair. Zaiven was last seen only wearing a blue and white diaper. Zaiven is non verbal and autistic. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Zaiven, contact 911 immediately."
