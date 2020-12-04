MCN Department of Education and Training receives ACE grant

OKMULGEE — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Education and Training was awarded $4,371,256 from the U.S. Department of Education to be received over the next five years.
The “Accessing Choices in Education” grant was introduced by the U.S. Department of Education to be used by Native American communities to set up a variety of education options and services, including additional course options, apprenticeships, tutoring and other programs, from which parents or students can choose.
Funding received by the Nation will be used for the Muscogee ACE Project to enhance student and family educational choice by creating a Service Provider System website including evidence-based, culturally responsive service options to improve Native American student academic outcomes.
“We are very excited to receive this highly competitive grant,” said project director and MCN Federal Programs Administrator Sarah Price. “Our Nation has distinguished itself as a leader in fostering growth and partnerships with Native students and public education agencies within and outside our Muscogee Reservation.”
“The ACE grant enables us to expand on this vision by providing additional support for students, families, and communities in our mutual pursuit for educational excellence and equity.”
SPS will be developed within the first year to identify needs through Muscogee (Creek) student and family input and needs identified in the areas of culturally responsive programming, college/career readiness fees, resources and supports, tutoring and other educational options for academic support.
