OKMULGEE — Applications are being accepted from Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizens who own businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and eligible for aid through a program created in June by the National Council.
Councilors approved the MCN Coronavirus Citizen-Owned Business Relief Program as a way to provide economic development relief grants that can be used to offset expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expenses must be consistent with those outlined in Title V of the CARES Act, Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Applicants must acknowledge that receipt of the grant may be considered gross income by the Internal Revenue Services and may be taxable. As such, MCN may issue a 1099 to aid recipients if required.
MCN citizen-owned businesses are eligible for grants worth up to $50,000. Funding may be used to purchase personal protective equipment, cover the cost of utilities, mortgage or rental expenses, or make minor renovations necessary for social-distancing.
Payroll expenses also are eligible expenses if they are related to closures or additional needs for employees in response to the pandemic.
Applicants must verify tribal citizenship and business ownership and provide an itemized list of expenses related to business interruption. A point of contact must be provided for follow up documentation.
Applications for the program can only be obtained through the Secretary of the Nation and Commerce Office. To request an application or for more information, contact Zech Harjo at zharjo@mcn-nsn.gov, (918) 549-2767 or (918) 758-8782.
