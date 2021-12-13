Jerry McPeak, right, and he wife Veda ring the Bells for The Salvation Army at Hobby Lobby and encourage their Democrat friends to volunteer for a 90-minute slot. There is a competition between the Muskogee County Democratic Party and the Muskogee County Republican Party to see who will ring the most hours. To volunteer: (918) 869-0182.
McPeaks help out Salvation Army
- Submitted by Stephen Smalley
