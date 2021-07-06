Muskogee County Undersheriff Greg Martin told commissioners it's "going to cost money" for training, equipment and staffing needed at the jail to avoid lawsuits in the future.
"The way I look at it, is we either spend the money now or spend the money on the back end," Martin said, making a pitch for increased allocations for the fiscal year 2022 budget. "They will come down on us — they will come down on our education and our training."
Sheriff Andy Simmons inherited seven jail-related lawsuits when he took office in January. Martin said efforts have been made since then to raise standards at the jail to minimize the chances of future litigation, but more money is needed to better pay, train and equip employees.
"It's awfully hard to compete when Braum's has sign-on bonuses and offering 12 bucks an hour for some," Martin said. "We have 18-, 19-, 20-year-old kids who really have no life experience, and they are in there with killers, rapists — the worst of the worst ..., but we rely on these folks to keep us safe at night through the training and equipment they have, which is very limited."
Martin, representing Simmons while the sheriff was out of town, estimated the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office would need $265,000 for wages and salaries at the county jail. That's a $95,000 increase from the $170,000 requested for fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30.
To staff the sheriff's office, Martin presented an estimate for $625,000, a $330,000 increase from the estimate of needs filed for fiscal year 2021. Commissioners have pared down requests submitted by county officers in the past, and indicated that could happen again.
District 2 Commissioner Ken Doke encouraged county officers to overestimate their needs, noting commissioners cannot allocate more than the estimates they file.
Martin said there was a need to "go through policies and procedures" at the jail, which he described as "inadequate." He told commissioners they must be brought "up to the standards the state has given us, which costs money."
"We want to use that to change the culture of our sheriff's office and our jail — in every way we can," Martin said. "We are trying, and we are dedicated to doing that."
Martin said while there are things "that keep me up at night," there are "some things we're doing right." Among those, he said, was the way jail staff handled the novel coronavirus this past year, noting there were no deaths and only a limited number of inmates who required hospitalization during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's going to get better, I hope," Martin said. "I would like funding for the jail to be at least what we asked for."
Commissioners said they will know later this summer how much money they have to work with and will hammer out details of the budget then.
