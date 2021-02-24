Low-income seniors and disabled individuals in Muskogee continued to receive freshly prepared meals throughout the winter storms last week. The City of Muskogee Foundation awarded a grant to the Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD) to provide hot meals to the elderly and disabled five days per week. Through a contract between Momma C’s restaurant and EODD, volunteers were able to deliver five additional meals to each participant on Feb. 13 between the winter storms so that people would not be without food. The additional meals covered the days the delivery drivers weren’t able to go out on delivery due to the snow and ice.
The grant focuses on the health and wellness of the participants not only by providing a hot daily meal, but also serves as a wellness check to these individuals who might not interact with anyone all day long. Many participants look forward to their daily contact with the volunteer as it contributes to meeting some of their mental and emotional needs, and may reduce the instance of necessary doctor visits, emergency calls and mental health issues.
The grant is serving 80 Muskogee clients with a waiting list of additional seniors. Priority is given to those in most need through utilizing a rating system of the individual’s abilities, nutrition needs, income status and minority status. Those with the highest scores are moved up from the waiting list.
To learn more about the City of Muskogee Foundation’s grants and how the Foundation is Making a Real Difference, visit the 2020 impact report on the website: https://cityofmuskogeefoundation.org/impact/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.