Hotel Muskogee is one of 22 OYO Hotels and Homes in Oklahoma offering free stays to "medical personnel fighting the spread of COVID-19," a release states.
The motel, 2604 W. Shawnee Bypass, is to "help first responders and their families and give them the peace of mind that their loved ones helping those in need won’t risk additional and unnecessary exposure at home," the release said.
Other OYO hotel locations in the state include Elk City, Alva, Guymon, McAlester, Miami, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Woodard.
The offer began March 24.
