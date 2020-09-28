During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from Aug. 8 through Sept. 11.
• Resolution No. 2828, declaring a parcel of property located within the 700 Block of North “E” Street, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city’s needs and authorizing the conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2830, declaring a parcel of property located within the 2500 Block of Love Street, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city’s needs and authorizing the conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2831, declaring a parcel of property located at 2621 Elgin, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city’s needs and authorizing the conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2832, declaring a parcel of property located at 720 Hamilton, more particularly described in the resolution as surplus to the needs of the City, as surplus to the city’s needs and authorizing the conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2833, declaring a parcel of property located at 508 Callahan, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city’s needs and authorizing the conveyance of said property.
• Request to authorize the city manager to negotiate and execute temporary services and staffing services agreements with Action Group Staffing as the city’s primary source for temporary staffing needs and with Express Employment Professionals as the city’s secondary source for temporary staffing needs.
• Amendment to the Naviline Financial Software Agreement to move from an on-premise solution to a hosted solution and to allow for improved back-up and disaster recovery.
• Authorization for the city manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Unifirst Uniform Company to furnish uniforms to City of Muskogee employees.
• Ratification of the application for the 2021 Oklahoma Emergency Management Performance Grant in the amount of $25,000.
• Acceptance of 2020 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Peer Support Implementation Project Grant through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services in the amount of $121,299.
• The best bid from Baysingers Uniform and Equipment for up to 25 Powered Air Purifying Respirators in the amount not to exceed $49,723.50.
• Application for the Walmart Local Community Grant in an amount up to $5,000, to assist in funding the purchase of an additional K-9 for the Muskogee Police Department.
• Application for the National Association of Chiefs of Police, Police K-9 Program to assist in funding the purchase of an additional K-9 for the Muskogee Police Department.
• Receipt of death benefit funds in the amount of $3,000 from the United States Police Canine Association Inc., for deceased K-9 Officer Oli.
• Resolution No. 2826, amending the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma Municipal Budget for FY 2020-2021, providing for additional revenues and expenditures to the Police Equipment Grant Fund.
• Receipt of donated funds for the city’s Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program in the amount of $5,756.47, for the months of June, July and August 2020.
• Change Order No. 3 for the removal of additional concrete and steel within the raw sewage pump station at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the amount of $53,326.06.
REGULAR AGENDA
• No action taken after the presentation of a report about the COVID-19 pandemic and its local impact.
• No action taken on the renewal of a non-exclusive Muskogee Cable Television Permit and Agreement with Cebridge Acquisition LP dba Suddenlink Communications to operate and maintain a cable television system within the city.
• Approved Ordinance 4105-A, rezoning 101.59 acres, located at 4412 W. Hancock Road from R-1, Single-Family Residential District to A-1, Agricultural District, and authorized staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved final plat of Bushwood Estates, consisting of eight lots in two blocks on 1.97 acres located south of Amended Eagle Crest Estates in southwest Muskogee.
• Approved memorandum of understanding with Muskogee Public School District and Hilldale Public School District, providing for the sharing of resources and joint advocacy of public education.
• Appointed James Gulley to serve on the Civil Service Commission, filling the unexpired term of Mike Stewart, the city’s appointee, beginning Oct. 1 and ending Feb. 28, 2025.
• Appointed Dale Boots to the Uniform Building Code Appeals Board to fill the unexpired term of Wayne Johnson beginning Oct. 1 and ending April 30, 2021.
• Directed staff to create plan to clear drainage ways to resolve stormwater accumulation in an area bounded by Border Avenue to the north, South 40th Street to the east, and the corporate limits of the city to the west and south, and develop a stormwater plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.