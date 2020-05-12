During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from April 10 through April 24.
• Recommendation to award bid to lowest bidder, Acme Reese Air Conditioning, for Station No. 3 HVAC installation in the amount of $37,278.
• Preliminary Plat of Bushwood Estates, consisting of eight lots in two blocks on 1.97 acres located south of Amended Eagle Crest Estates.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Took no action after presentation of reports about the COVID-19 pandemic and local mitigation efforts.
• Approved request to apply for public assistance from the Oklahoma Emergency Management, seeking funding provided to states for damages resulting from COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved first amendment to the 2020 State of Oklahoma Emergency Management Performance Grant.
• Approved receipt of funds for the Muskogee Police Department pursuant to a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance for fiscal year 2020 through its Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program in the amount of $115,472.
• Approved purchase of a Gatekeeper Western Shelter and accompanying equipment for use by the Muskogee Police Department through the GSA Purchasing Contract in the amount of $58,953.93.
• Matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater Community Trust totaling $10,000.
Commented
