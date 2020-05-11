Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.