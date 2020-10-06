During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Sept. 21.
• No action taken following the presentation of a report about the progress of City-County Cooperative Street Projects on the city’s southeast zone.
• Approved Change Order No. 3 to the 30-inch Waterline Improvements Project for the amount of $25,695.
• Appointed David Jones to the Street Advisory Commission for a five-year term, replacing James Young, beginning Oct. 1.
• Appointed Charles Floyd to serve the unexpired term of John Martin on the War Memorial Trust Authority beginning Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2022.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Sept. 21 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Sept. 12 through Sept. 25.
• Approved Change Order No. 2 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Emergency Clarifier repairs in the amount of $204,561.90, for bio-solids removal, hauling and disposal costs.
• Approved the award of a contract to Tonto Construction in the amount of $86,400 for bio-solid removal, hauling and disposal by agricultural land application from Digester No. 1 at the Pollution Control Plant.
• Approved the acceptance of the 2020 Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $31,183.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• No action taken after the presentation of a report about the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate community spread.
• Approved the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners’ appointees to the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority — David White, Ken Doke and John Barton — each for a four-year term beginning Oct. 1.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4106-A, authorizing the renewal of a non-exclusive agreement/permit with Cebridge Acquisition LP dba Suddenlink Communications, for the operation of a cable system within the city limits of Muskogee for a period of five years, expiring in 2025.
