During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:

CONSENT AGENDA

Approved:

• Claims for all city departments from Sept. 26 through Oct. 9.

• Application for final payment in the amount of $40,055.68 to McClure Energy Solutions for tank mixing and aeration improvements at Honor Heights and Radio Hill reservoirs.

• Lowest and best bid from Whittinghill Disposal Services Inc. for $2.19 per square foot for the Community Development Block Grant and City of Muskogee Foundation Demolition Project Bid Group 41.

• City of Muskogee Historic District Unified Design Guidelines.

• Mutual aid agreement between Muskogee Fire Department and Camp Gruber.

REGULAR AGENDA

• Took no action following the presentation of information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its local impact. 

• Awarded a contract to Morgan Services Co. LLC, d/b/a Morgan Towing & Recovery, for towing city vehicles and equipment as required.

• Accepted the Fall 2020 Safety Grant from the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group in the amount of $1,969.

• Took no action following a report about the Oct. 17 street racing event at Hatbox Complex.

• Adopted Council Policy that would grant additional paid COVID-19 leave for municipal employees who consume sick leave after contracting the novel coronavirus.

• Appointed Ann Barker Ong to a five-year term on the Street Advisory Commission, replacing Doug Walton, beginning Nov. 1.

• Authorize city attorney to settle worker’s compensation claim filed by Loren Hytche for an undisclosed amount discussed during executive session.

• No action was taken after City Manager Mike Miller’s work performance was evaluated and the results were presented to him during an executive session. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you