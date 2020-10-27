During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from Sept. 26 through Oct. 9.
• Application for final payment in the amount of $40,055.68 to McClure Energy Solutions for tank mixing and aeration improvements at Honor Heights and Radio Hill reservoirs.
• Lowest and best bid from Whittinghill Disposal Services Inc. for $2.19 per square foot for the Community Development Block Grant and City of Muskogee Foundation Demolition Project Bid Group 41.
• City of Muskogee Historic District Unified Design Guidelines.
• Mutual aid agreement between Muskogee Fire Department and Camp Gruber.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Took no action following the presentation of information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its local impact.
• Awarded a contract to Morgan Services Co. LLC, d/b/a Morgan Towing & Recovery, for towing city vehicles and equipment as required.
• Accepted the Fall 2020 Safety Grant from the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group in the amount of $1,969.
• Took no action following a report about the Oct. 17 street racing event at Hatbox Complex.
• Adopted Council Policy that would grant additional paid COVID-19 leave for municipal employees who consume sick leave after contracting the novel coronavirus.
• Appointed Ann Barker Ong to a five-year term on the Street Advisory Commission, replacing Doug Walton, beginning Nov. 1.
• Authorize city attorney to settle worker’s compensation claim filed by Loren Hytche for an undisclosed amount discussed during executive session.
• No action was taken after City Manager Mike Miller’s work performance was evaluated and the results were presented to him during an executive session.
