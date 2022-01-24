During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved final payment to Daris Contractors LLC, in the amount of $6,926.12. for the Waste Water Treatment Plant HVAC Restoration, Project No. 2019024.
• Approved proposal to make the city of Muskogee a Purple Heart Community.
• Took no action on proposal to create an economic incentive program, earmarking certain funds to be set aside and used later as small business incentives.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report from a higher education scholarship symposium at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the effectiveness of letters of recommendations for qualified students enrolled at Hilldale and Muskogee high schools.
• Took no action after the presentation of a report about community illumination, including, but not limited to, streetlights.
• Reappointed James Gulley to a two-year term with the Merit System Board beginning Jan. 1.
• Reappointed Darrell Russell to a two-year term with the Merit System Board beginning Jan. 1.
• Appointed Robert Gaddy to a three-year term with the War Memorial Trust Authority, replacing William Barnes, beginning Feb. 1.
• Appointed Marsha Wiseman to a five-year term with the Street Advisory Commission, replacing Jessina Brown, beginning Feb. 1.
• Approved a collective bargaining agreement for fiscal year 2022 with International Association of Firefighters Local 57.
• No action taken following a discussion during executive session about all outstanding litigation to which the city of Muskogee is a party.
