During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 15 regular meeting.
• Approved resolution authorizing the integration of unused cash fund accounts into new accounts pursuant to instructions from the Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector's Office.
• Bid No. 18 — Awarded bid for mowing county-owned property to Citywide Property Maintenance Co.
• Bid No. 17 — Awarded six-month bids for materials to compliant bidders based upon price, availability and location.
• Approved letter of support for a federal grant being sought by Muskogee County Transit.
• Took no action on cleaning contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Statewide Commercial Cleaning.
• Approved request from the Muskogee County Health Department to dispose of surplus property: One desk work station unit, ID# 105.076; (1) Desk, ID# 105.57; (2) Chairs, ID# 102.347 & 102.348.
• Took no action on annual service contracts between the Muskogee County Health Department and the following vendors: Standley Systems, Pitney Bowes, American Document Shredding, Culligan of Tulsa, Statewide Commercial Cleaning, Pinnacle Telecom, Pinnacle IT Services, Ban-A-Pest, Sooner Lawn Service and Muskogee Family Medicine.
• Approved partial payment in the $137,624.60 from the Muskogee County Health Department to Williams Contracting Co. for work completed on Phase 4 Remodel.
• Approved service agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and City Tele-Coin Co., which will direct 56% of revenue to MCSO.
• Approved detention services agreement with CommunityWorks LLC of Pottawatomie County in the amount of $41 a day per inmate.
• Approved resolution authorizing the use of the deductible fund to pay a damage claim in the amount of $16,026.80 for damage to a District 1 Freightliner.
• Approved resolution authorizing renewal of equipment lease for fiscal year 2021 with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation through the county equipment lease-to-purchase program.
• Took no action on issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 20 — Tabled for further review bids submitted for elevator maintenance for Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and the county jail: Schindler Elevator Corp., $1,390 a month; KONE Corp., $1,500 a month.
