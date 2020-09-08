Meeting — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Unanimously approved purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes from Aug. 31 regular meeting.

• Took no action regarding paper recycling for offices of County Clerk, Assessor, District Attorney, Sheriff, Court Clerk and Treasurer.

• Unanimously approved appointment of Leo Smithson to fulfill the unexpired term of Eugene Mullins until Dec. 21, 2022.

• Approved service agreement for copiers and network printers with RLC Business Services with date amended from 2010 to 2020.

• No discussion or action regarding issues related to COVID-19.

• Awarded contract to Sequoyah County Rural Fire District for purchase of 1987 Freightliner for $35,000.

